How to know when someone is in trouble in the water

When someone is drowning, it's very likely they won't be able to call out for help or get someone's attention.

A 15-year-old boy drowned Thursday at a lake in Spryfield, N.S. A person who lives near the lake said that although the boy didn't appear to be a good swimmer, he wasn't flailing or showing obvious signs of distress, so his friends didn't know he needed help until he went underwater and did not resurface.

Paul D'Eon, executive director of the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service, said there are two telltale signs weak swimmers are in trouble, even though they won't be making any noise: a look of fear in their eyes and the inability to talk.

"They can't open their mouth because, if they open their mouth water is going in, and their main concern is getting air," he said.

It's because the weakest swimmers don't have a strong enough kick to do much more than try to keep their nose and mouth above water, said D'Eon. While people certainly can yell and flail when they're in distress, those tend to be people who have at least enough swimming ability to keep their heads above water as they try to get help, which means they're going to stay above water longer.

Paul D'Eon is the executive director of the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service. (CBC)

"We can rescue them and we can spot them real quickly," said D'Eon. "If people can't kick, they just might go under very quickly."

With a summer of record-setting temperatures driving people to beaches, lakes, rivers and other swimming holes in an attempt to cool off, D'Eon said there are simple steps that can make the difference between having a good time and dire circumstances.

People who can't swim or are weak swimmers should use personal flotation devices and stay in water that isn't too deep, he said. If someone is unsure of their stamina, it's best to test that by swimming along the shoreline, rather than away from it.

Statistics headed in the right direction

It's also important, with young children, that parents and guardians are keeping a close watch, said D'Eon.

"Keep your eyes on your kids, not on your phone," he said, repeating a refrain he said is becoming common for lifeguards to use.

He also stressed the importance of parents staying within arm's reach of small children when they're in the water.

"A two or three year old can topple over face down, not right themselves and they become a statistic. We don't want that to happen," said D'Eon.

Fortunately, drowning statistics are headed in the right direction, having decreased each year for the last 20 years, he said.

When lifeguards are on duty, it's best to swim within the supervised area, which is marked by flags, said D'Eon.

