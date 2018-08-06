Swimming and sunscreen: how animals are being protected during the extreme heat

As heat warnings blanket Nova Scotia, concern is growing not just for the safety of people but animals.

At Hatfield Farm in Halifax, most of the animals in the petting zoo are spending their time in shelters or under the shade of the trees.

Owner Brian Hatfield is even giving his horses cold showers.

"They give a lot of signs for heat fatigue," he says. "It's just a lot of extra work that you have to do."

He estimates the horses drink between 18 to 75 litres of water a day, so the workers on the farm are constantly checking to make sure the water tanks are full.

They're also slathering SPF 40 sunscreen on the animals.

"The horse's nose will burn" without it, Hatfield says.

'A real concern'

At Hope for Wildlife, Hope Swinimer says they've seen an increase in the number of dehydrated animals arriving at the rehabilitation centre in Seaforth.

"It is certainly a real concern, because again we're dealing with animals that are already down and out or injured in some way or very young," said Swinimer. "I think it counteracts our likelihood of success in some cases because they've already gone through so much and now they're facing a ton of heat."

They sometimes resort to using catheters to hydrate the animals.

The pigs at Hatfield Farm in Halifax have been spending a lot of time in the mud in an attempt to beat the heat. (Carolyn Ray/CBC)

Swinimer says what's especially worrisome is when a brook or water source that is frequented by wildlife dries up in these conditions.

But some animals have coping mechanisms, she says.

"A lot of animals don't drink water in the way we do. They get a lot from their moisture from food supply or simply from the dew on the morning grass, so in some ways they're pretty capable of surviving long periods of time of really hot weather."

The goats at Hatfield Farm are spending most of their time in the shade to avoid the sun. (Carolyn Ray/CBC)

Back at the farm, Hatfield says his crew will likely be taking the horses for a swim in a nearby lake to try to beat the heat this week.

"If I could take them in my swimming pool, I would."