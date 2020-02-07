The driver involved in a Halifax-area train crash that sent two people to hospital last summer failed to stop at a stop sign, according to a new report.

On Friday, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada released the results of their investigation into the accident that happened July 29, 2019.

In the accident, an SUV carrying a woman and a teenage girl was struck by a CN Rail freight train near Enfield, N.S.

According to the report, the train was travelling west at more than 80 km/h when it struck the vehicle at a private crossing at North Fork Road, near the Oakfield Golf and Country Club.

The crossing has a standard stop sign and railway crossing sign, but no barriers or flashing lights.

The SUV was pushed off the rails and landed on its side in some bushes, witnesses told CBC.

The woman who was driving had to be airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. She had to be removed from the vehicle by firefighters.

The teenage girl was a passenger and was able to get out on her own. She ran to a nearby house for help and was later taken to hospital to be checked over.

The safety board found there were no injuries to the train's crew.

The crash timeline

As it approached the crossing at 11:35 a.m., the lead locomotive had its lights on. The horn was not activated, but the report said there is no requirement for trains to whistle when approaching private crossings.

Around the same time, the vehicle carrying the two people approached the crossing at about 20 km/h. The speed limit in the crossing area is 30 km/h.

"The vehicle, with its windows closed, proceeded onto the crossing without stopping at the stop sign," the report said.

Upon spotting the vehicle, the engineer activated the horn.

A second later, the train collided with the vehicle, striking the front passenger side and pushing the vehicle down an embankment, where it overturned.

The train's brakes were placed into emergency mode about two seconds after the collision. The train came to a stop about a minute later, having travelled about 210 metres.

Weather conditions were warm with good visibility at the time.

A history of collisions

The TSB said sightlines and the ascending gradient approaching the crossing meet proper requirements.

However, the report noted that some southbound vehicles stopping at the crossing had difficulty pulling away "due to the presence of gravel and the road's gradient." In the winter, it said snow and ice could make the situation worse.

The safety board also has records of collisions between vehicles and trains in that area in 2012 and 2018.

The board does not assign fault or determine liability.

