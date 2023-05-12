Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

Tidal power firm to place Canadian subsidiary into bankruptcy

A firm that hoped to create power from the Bay of Fundy's massive tides is winding up operations due to what it says are excessive regulatory hurdles from the federal Fisheries Department.

Sustainable Marine Energy winds up N.S. project, blaming regulatory hurdles

The Canadian Press ·
Photo of a ship with two pontoon-like structures on either side of it.
Sustainable Marine Energy had been using floating technology to try to harness the power of the Bay of Fundy. (Sustainable Marine Energy)

A firm that hoped to create power from the Bay of Fundy's massive tides is winding up operations due to what it says are excessive regulatory hurdles from the federal Fisheries Department.

Jason Hayman, chief executive of U.K.-based Sustainable Marine Energy, says his investors have confirmed they are placing their Canadian subsidiary into bankruptcy after fruitless talks with the department.

He says his firm will wind up all its operations in Canada, resulting in losses of approximately $30 million to $40 million.

The executive says the firm's struggles will likely discourage other investors and risks killing private investment for potential test sites in the Minas Basin.

However, the Fisheries Department says it had offered the company the right to install a turbine in the Minas Basin for one year and monitor if fish were colliding with the equipment.

Hayman says the federal government was unclear about how much information it would have needed to satisfy its concerns about potential harm to fish.

There are three other potential developers still involved in the test facility operated by the non-profit Fundy Ocean Research Centre for Energy, near Parrsboro, N.S.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now