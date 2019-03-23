Skip to Main Content
Cape Breton Regional Police investigating suspicious death in Sydney
New

Officers with Cape Breton Regional Police discovered the body in a Terrace Street residence Friday night

Police officers discovered the body Friday night

Police in Sydney, N.S., are investigating the suspicious death of a man found in a residence Friday night on Terrace Street.

Officers with Cape Breton Regional Police discovered the body.

An autopsy will be conducted Saturday.

It is the second suspicious death in as many days in Cape Breton after police responded to an incident in Eskasoni near midnight Thursday. A 33-year-old man was found unresponsive and attempts ro revive him were not successful.

