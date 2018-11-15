Skip to Main Content
Suspicious package shuts down street in north-end Halifax

West Street is closed between Agricola and Robie streets.

West Street between Agricola and Robie streets is closed as police investigate a suspicious package. (Mairin Prentiss/CBC)

Some homes and businesses in the north end of Halifax have been evacuated after police received a report of a suspicious package in the 5700 block of West Street.

The street has been closed to pedestrians and vehicles between Robie and Agricola streets.

Officers with Halifax Regional Police's explosive disposal unit are on the scene to examine the package.

