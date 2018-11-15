Suspicious package shuts down street in north-end Halifax
West Street is closed between Agricola and Robie streets.
Some homes and businesses in the north end of Halifax have been evacuated after police received a report of a suspicious package in the 5700 block of West Street.
The street has been closed to pedestrians and vehicles between Robie and Agricola streets.
Officers with Halifax Regional Police's explosive disposal unit are on the scene to examine the package.