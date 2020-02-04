Suspicious incidents at vacant home in Yarmouth under investigation

Two suspicious incidents that took place at a vacant home in Yarmouth, N.S., are under investigation and police are turning to the public for help.

The first incident at the Argyle Street home was reported Jan. 25 around 5:30 p.m. AT, when Yarmouth RCMP were called to a report of assault with a weapon.

Police were told three men left the home and when the victim saw them, one of the men who was allegedly armed with a knife approached the victim and told him not to tell anyone that they were at the home.

The three men fled and the victim wasn't injured, police said.

RCMP have not been able to locate the suspects. They're described as three white men thought to be in their late 20s to early 30s and were wearing black masks and black clothing. The man with the knife spoke English and had blue eyes.

A week later, on Feb. 1, a fire was reported at the Argyle Street home. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. No one was hurt.

Information about either case can be shared with Yarmouth RCMP at 902-742-8777. Anonymous tips can be shared with Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

