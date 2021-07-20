Suspicious fires destroy East Preston home, garage

Police in Halifax are investigating a pair of suspicious fires that broke out at the same property less than 12 hours apart.

Officers responded to a call Monday around 2:25 p.m. AT about a fire on Lower Partridge River Road in East Preston.

A garage attached to the residence was on fire when police arrived. The structure was destroyed in the fire.

Police and fire crews were called back to the same residence Tuesday at 1:50 a.m. AT.

This time, the home was on fire. That structure was also destroyed.

No one was hurt in either incident.

Halifax District RCMP are asking anyone with information to call 902-490-5020. For anonymous tips, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

MORE TOP STORIES