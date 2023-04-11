Suspicious fire breaks out in Halifax Public Gardens for second time in under a year

For the second time in under a year, a suspicious fire has broken out inside a historic building at the Halifax Public Gardens.

In a news release, Halifax Regional Police said officers and firefighters responded to the blaze at the Horticultural Hall — built in 1847 and previously home to an Uncommon Grounds coffee shop — at around 11 p.m. on Monday.

The fire was put out and there were no reported injuries, but police said the fire is suspicious.

It comes in the wake of an axe attack that badly damaged 32 trees in the gardens last July, and a fire in the same building last September that police described as a suspected arson.

After the first fire, the Friends of the Public Gardens offered a $50,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator.

To date, no one has been arrested for either fire.

Halifax Regional Police are asking anyone with information or video about Monday's fire to call them directly or contact Crime Stoppers.

In a statement, the City of Halifax said renovations to the building had recently been completed. Staff were still assessing damage to the building but they believe it's minimal.

A timeline for reopening and the cost of repairs remain to be determined.

