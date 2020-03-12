Halifax Regional Police investigate suspicious fire

Halifax Regional Police say they're investigating a suspicious fire that broke out near the Spring Garden Road shopping district early Thursday morning.

In a news release, Sgt. Scott MacDonald said officers and members of Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to the fire at 5545 Clyde Street in Halifax at 1:55 a.m.

The release said a red four-door sedan was seen travelling away from the scene toward South Park Street. MacDonald described it as a "vehicle of interest."

The fire was quickly extinguished and nobody was injured, as the businesses at the address were closed at the time.

On Thursday morning, a window below Multi Culture Cuts Barbershop was smashed out and caution tape surrounded the area.

A lower window in the building at 5545 Clyde Street was smashed out. (Aly Thomson/CBC)

