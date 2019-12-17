Suspicious East Preston death ruled a homicide

A suspicious death that was reported in East Preston, N.S., on Monday has been ruled a homicide and Nova Scotia RCMP are turning to the public for help with the investigation.

Just before midnight on Sunday, police were called to the Dartmouth General Hospital because a 45-year-old man had been brought in with "suspicious, life-threatening injuries." The man later died because of the injuries.

The man has now been identified as Jason Andrew Smith of East Preston.

Anyone with information on the case can share it with police by calling Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020, while anonymous tips can be made to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

