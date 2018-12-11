RCMP urge caution after suspicious door-to-door solicitations

Nova Scotia RCMP are warning people to keep an eye out for possible door-to-door scammers after receiving two complaints from the Eastern Passage area.

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Joyce said two people were going door-to-door soliciting donations for a local charity, but weren't able to provide appropriate identification. He said a lack of visible identification is one of numerous red flags to keep an eye out for.

"Their general appearance, the appearance of dishevelment, you know, the clothing possibly that they're wearing, maybe their speech in the sense that they don't have the knowledge of the organization that they are saying that they represent," said Joyce.

The first complaint was received on April 16.

The two people police have received complaints about in the Halifax Regional Municipality are described as a white male, approximately 5'7 with dark hair, and a female with brown hair and brown eyes.

If people have any suspicions about someone soliciting at their door, Joyce said to call police.

"If a person sees red flags, we're suggesting that they, you know, step back and say and take a moment and say, 'You know what, I don't feel comfortable with giving you what you're asking for right now maybe give me some information of who and what organization you represent,'" he said.

