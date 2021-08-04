Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

RCMP investigate suspicious death in Victoria County

Police say a 77-year-old man died at a residence on New Haven Road.

Police called to residence on New Haven Road around 9 p.m. Monday

Erin Pottie · CBC News ·
RCMP are investigating a sudden death in Victoria County. (CBC)

The RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a 77-year-old Cape Breton man. 
 
RCMP say they were called to a residence on New Haven Road in Victoria County on Monday around 9 p.m.
 
The man's death has been deemed suspicious and the investigation is ongoing. No further details were provided. 
 
Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact investigators at 902-896-5060. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

