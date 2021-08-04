RCMP investigate suspicious death in Victoria County

The RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a 77-year-old Cape Breton man.



RCMP say they were called to a residence on New Haven Road in Victoria County on Monday around 9 p.m.



The man's death has been deemed suspicious and the investigation is ongoing. No further details were provided.



Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact investigators at 902-896-5060. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MORE TOP STORIES