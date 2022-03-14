Police seek help solving suspicious death of victim of Digby County home invasion

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a suspicious death connected to a home invasion in Digby County last month and are turning to the public for help.

A 64-year-old man was attacked during a home invasion on the morning of Feb. 16 on Second Division Road in Concession, N.S. Police say he suffered life-threatening injuries, was taken to hospital and later died.

RCMP said in a news release it is aware of a $10,000 reward being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest, but said police are not connected to it.

Anyone with information on this attack can share information directly with RCMP at 902-645-2326 or submit anonymous tips to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

