Suspicious death of 28-year-old man in Halifax area ruled a homicide

The suspicious death of a 28-year-old man in the Halifax area last week has been ruled a homicide.

About 10:50 p.m. last Thursday, Halifax RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Lake Loon Road in Loon Lake, which is about 13 kilometres east of downtown Halifax.

A man's body was found inside the car. His death has been ruled a homicide, police said on Wednesday.

No arrests have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing and is being supported by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Office and RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

When asked about any connections to the two recent homicides in Dartmouth, including Vincent Beals and 8-year-old Lee-Marion Cain, police told CBC last week that "there has been no determination at this point."

Anyone who has information about this incident or saw something suspicious in the Loon Lake area Thursday night is asked to call Halifax RCMP at (902) 420-5020.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers online, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or through the P3 Tips App.

MORE TOP STORIES