Suspicious death in Halifax on Canada Day ruled a homicide

Halifax Regional Police say a suspicious death reported on Canada Day in Halifax has been ruled a homicide.

The victim was 40-year-old Trevor Charles Miller of Halifax.

The death was reported 6300 Block on Cork Street on July 1. That night, at 10:43 p.m., police were called to that address after receiving reports that gunshots were fired.

Police found Miller, who had died, inside one of the homes. There was also an injured woman inside the same home and an injured man outside. Investigators believe the three people know each other.

The Cork Street residence where Halifax police found one man dead and two others injured after a shooting on Wednesday night. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Police said the man and woman are being treated for their injuries.

Officers are still at the crime scene, police said in a news release sent Friday night.

Police are looking for information on what happened. Tips can be shared with them directly at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

MORE TOP STORIES