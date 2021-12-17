Suspicious death in Dartmouth ruled a homicide

Halifax Regional Police have determined that a man found dead in a home in Dartmouth, N.S., on Thursday is a homicide victim.

In a release Friday afternoon, police said they responded to a home on Kennedy Drive for a report of a suspicious death. That's where they found Vincent Lamont Beals, 47.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy to confirm that death was a homicide.

Police remained on the scene Friday afternoon. They're asking anyone who might have video of the area to contact them.

