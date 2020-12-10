Suspicious death in Halifax deemed a homicide

Halifax Regional Police say the suspicious death of a man reported earlier this week is now being investigated as a homicide.

On Tuesday at 3:10 p.m. AT, officers responded to a weapons complaint at a home on Morris Street. There, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died.

Police have identified the man as Donald Scott McKay, 61.

Halifax Regional Police also found a 71-year-old man who was taken to hospital with injuries.

Police say they do not believe it was a random incident.

Shortly before police responded to the scene, a man entered a nearby convenience store and told the store owner that he had "just killed a man." The store owner said he had blood dripping from his hand.

Police have not confirmed if those incidents are related.

