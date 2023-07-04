Death of man, 71, in Middle Sackville deemed suspicious

RCMP say the death of a man in Middle Sackville, N.S., has been deemed suspicious.

Police say they received a report on Monday at about 9:10 p.m. AT of a man with life-threatening injuries at a home on Sackville Drive.

A neighbour was checking on the 71-year-old when he was discovered, police say.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

"At the time the call was received, the neighbour stated that he believed the person was still alive and had life-threatening injuries," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay.

"Once investigators were on scene, it was determined that the man [was] deceased."

The man lived alone, Tremblay said.

RCMP say there is no information that suggests the death was the result of a random act, and there is no risk to the public.

Tremblay said he could not divulge information about the nature of the man's injuries, but said those injuries contributed to the determination that the death is suspicious.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, but is under investigation by the medical examiner's office.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident to share it with police or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

