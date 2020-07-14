Suspicious death of 85-year-old Dartmouth woman deemed a homicide

Halifax police are ruling the death of a 85-year-old woman as a homicide and are asking for the public's help.

Officers were called to the home of Eleanor Harding on Lynwood Drive in Dartmouth at about 11:12 a.m. on July 11 after getting a report of a woman being found dead.

The information gathered during the initial investigation led investigators to believe the death was suspicious. The victim was later identified on July 13.

Members from the special investigation and forensic identification sections were on scene for a number of days.

Now that a medical examiner has completed the autopsy, Harding's death has been ruled a homicide, according to a release from Halifax Regional Police on Monday at about 4:30 p.m..

CBC News contacted police for an interview after the release was issued to ask whether there are any suspects, or if there was a threat to public safety.

In an email statement, a spokesperson for HRP said the interview request couldn't be "facilitated at the moment."

"I would refer you back to the recent release sent out as this is the only information that is currently available," the email ended with.

Anyone with information of Harding's recent activities, or anyone who noticed anything "unusual" in the area of Lynwood Drive between the evening of July 9 and the morning to July 10 is asked to contact police by calling 902-490-5020.

They can also send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

