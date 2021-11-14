Death of man found early Saturday in Dartmouth ruled a homicide
Halifax Regional Police have identified the man as Alexander Joseph Frederick Thomas from East Preston.
Officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man at a residence on Braeside Court in Dartmouth around 1:45 a.m. AT.
Thomas was found dead inside the home, and police considered the death suspicious.
Police say the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy Saturday night and ruled the death a homicide.
The investigation is ongoing and police are still at the residence as of Sunday morning.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.
