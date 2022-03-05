Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Police investigating suspicious death in Dartmouth

HRP says investigation is in early stages

CBC News ·
Police say a man was pronounced dead at a residence on Elmwood Avenue late Friday night. (Robert Short/CBC)

Police are investigating a suspicious death of a man in downtown Dartmouth.

Just after 11:10 p.m. on Friday, Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of an injured man at a residence on Elmwood Avenue. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

HRP said the investigation is in the early stages.

More to come.

