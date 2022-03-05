Police investigating suspicious death in Dartmouth
Police are investigating a suspicious death of a man in downtown Dartmouth.
Just after 11:10 p.m. on Friday, Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of an injured man at a residence on Elmwood Avenue.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
HRP said the investigation is in the early stages.
