RCMP treating death of Colchester County woman as suspicious

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating the death of a 32-year-old Bible Hill woman.

According to a news release, police responded to a report of a sudden death at a home on Wild Chance Drive in Bible Hill shortly after midnight on Sept. 17.

A 29-year-old man from the community was arrested on Sunday morning but was later released, the release said.

The man was known to the victim, police said.

They're treating her death as suspicious and do not believe it was a random act.

Anyone with information that may be relevant is asked to contact police at 902-896-5060 or anonymously through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

