Suspects sought after home invasion in Colchester County

Two male suspects are at large after a home invasion in North River, N.S., on Friday.

Nova Scotia RCMP said two people were at a home on Edith Lee Drive near noon when they noticed a four-door, light-blue vehicle they didn't recognize pull into the driveway.

As the residents went to secure the house, one of the suspects got in through the front door, say police.

Police say the suspect pushed the two people into a bedroom and then began rummaging through the house "stealing items of insignificant value."

The residents were not injured.

One of the suspects, whose age is unclear, is described as being six feet tall with reddish hair, a beard and was wearing work boots.

The second suspect, who waited in the vehicle, is described as male with short hair and glasses. His age is also unclear.

RCMP are asking for the public's help in the case.

Tips can be shared with Colchester District RCMP directly at 902-893-6820. Anonymous tips can be shared with Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

