RCMP visiting Halifax schools after teen dies of suspected overdose

RCMP have been speaking to staff at schools in the Halifax Regional Municipality about the risks of drug use, after a teenager in the area died of a suspected overdose earlier this month.

Halifax District RCMP's Community Action Response Team has visited multiple schools since the boy's death in Cole Harbour, N.S., on Oct. 15.

"Our hope in general is really to bring awareness to illicit drug use and its dangers," said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay.

Police have been talking to school administrators about the signs and symptoms of overdoses.

They've also been reminding them about a program that offers free naloxone kits in the province, Tremblay said.

Naloxone, which can counter the effects of certain drugs, is available at many pharmacies, support organizations and health-care facilities through the program.

When RCMP responded to the call in Cole Harbour on Oct. 15, they seized a small quantity of unknown substances in pill and powder form. Two other teens were taken to hospital.

"Regardless if it is fentanyl or not, the substances are very dangerous," Tremblay said, adding they will be analyzed in a lab but getting the results will take time.

Nonetheless, the message to young people, parents and the community is the same.

"It's a scary situation," Tremblay said. "You don't know how potent the drugs are."

Naloxone needed in schools, doctor says

Dr. Mike Gniewek, a family physician who focuses on addiction medicine, shares the same concerns about the market for illegal drugs.

"The risk to young people is really high," he said. "The current illicit market is so unknown and so lethal and so dangerous."

A small amount of what looks like a tablet could be fatal if it's cut with fentanyl and other sedatives, Gniewek said.

Based on preliminary data current to Oct. 2, there have been 35 confirmed or probable opioid toxicity deaths reported in Nova Scotia so far this year.

The teen's death warrants further action, Gniewek said, to help save other young people who might be using tainted substances.

That could involve a range of harm reduction initiatives, including making naloxone kits available in schools, he said, "because youth aren't going to pharmacies all the time and they may not think to attend the pharmacy."

Minister of Addictions and Mental Health Brian Comer confirmed that naloxone isn't routinely available in the province's schools.

There have been concerns that making it available could lead to more substance use among young people, but Gniewek said those concerns are unfounded.

"Training to use naloxone and to understand the signs and symptoms of overdose could save somebody's life."

Province updates 'substance use curriculum'

The Nova Scotia government released a statement on Tuesday outlining some of the measures it is taking.

"We want youth to understand the severe impact drug use can have, know what to look out for and to have a safe place to ask questions," the statement said.

It referred to steps the Office of Addictions and Mental Health is involved in by "leading the development of an updated substance use curriculum for students in grades 6-9 that will aim to prevent the use of many substances, including opioids."

The statement also mentioned other harm reduction initiatives youth can access, such as needle distribution and disposal services, and overdose prevention sites. Those are supported by Comer's department and Public Health.

"Combined, these programs help thousands of people and reduce death and illness," the statement said.

'We're there to save lives'

Information that police are sharing with school staff includes the symptoms to watch for during an overdose, such as reduced breathing or pulse, cold clammy skin, gurgling noises and signs a person is asleep or hard to wake up.

Those are signs people should call 911, administer naloxone if it's available and stay with the person, police said.

There are also legal protections for people who seek help during an overdose involving illicit drugs, Tremblay said. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act was introduced in 2017 in an effort to remove barriers in emergency situations.

"We're there to save lives. We're not there to arrest you for simple possession of drugs," he said.

