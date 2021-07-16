Suspected drugs seized from shipping container at Halifax port could be worth millions

The Canadian Border Services Agency says it has seized 54.7 kilograms of what it believes to be cocaine from a shipping container at the Port of Halifax.

The suspected drugs were found concealed within the container on June 10.

The suspected drugs would have a value of $6.8 million if cocaine is confirmed.

The discovery was made by the agency's Waterfront Cargo Inspection Unit, which is trained to detect contraband entering Canada.

"This work is critical for stopping the illegal importation of drugs before they make their way onto Canadian streets," a news release from the agency said.

Last summer, the agency similarly seized about 270 kilograms of suspected cocaine at a yacht club in Halifax.

In this submitted photo, the Canada Border Services Agency displays a small amount of suspected cocaine. (Canada Border Services Agency)

The packages have been turned over to the RCMP for further investigation.

