Halifax police arrest man after Herring Cove Road stabbing

A 27-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing in Halifax early Wednesday night.

Halifax Regional Police they received a call around 5:13 p.m. regarding a stabbing in the 200 block of Herring Cove Road.

A 48-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries, but is expected to be OK.

Police say they arrested a 27-year-old male suspect around 6:55 p.m.

The suspect has not yet been charged.

