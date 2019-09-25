Halifax police arrest man after Herring Cove Road stabbing
Halifax Regional Police they received a call around 5:13 p.m. regarding a stabbing in the 200 block of Herring Cove Road.
The 48-year-old victim is expected to survive, suspect has not yet been charged
A 27-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing in Halifax early Wednesday night.
A 48-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries, but is expected to be OK.
Police say they arrested a 27-year-old male suspect around 6:55 p.m.
The suspect has not yet been charged.