Suspect in custody after 2 people shot in Cape Breton

Cape Breton Regional Police say a man suspected of shooting two people on Saturday is now in custody.

Police tweeted they caught Raymond Shawn Daniel Leroy at 6:30 p.m. He is suspected to have shot a person in North Sydney and another in Florence on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, police said Leroy, was on the run and possibly armed. Before he was caught, they said he was last spotted driving an ATV in Sydney Mines around 5 p.m.

Responding officers spotted him travelling on an ATV trail near Highway 125, according to police. They followed his path and were able to contain and arrest him without incident in the Membertou area.

Update: shooting suspect is in police custody. —@CBRegPolice

Both victims are in hospital. A male is being treated for serious injuries and a female is in stable condition, police say.

Leroy has been the suspect in a shooting before.

In January of this year, he was accused of shooting three people on Dec. 22, 2019. At the time, he faced charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, uttering threats, breaking and entering, and various firearms offences.

Earlier this year, the Cape Breton Post reported Leroy was charged with arson in connection with a fire at a home on June 23, 2018, in North Sydney.

