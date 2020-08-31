Cape Breton shooting suspect faces dozens of charges, including attempted murder

A Cape Breton man is facing nearly 30 charges, including attempted murder, after shooting incidents this weekend injured two people and involved an ATV chase.

Shawn Raymond Daniel Leroy will appear in Sydney provincial court Monday on a number of charges connected to the events in northside communities of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality on Saturday.

Reports of shootings in North Sydney and Florence came in around 4:30 p.m. and 4:40 p.m., followed by a theft of an ATV in Sydney Mines around 5 p.m.

A number of Cape Breton Regional Police resources, including patrol, emergency response and police dogs, combed the area in search of the suspect.

Leroy was spotted traveling on an ATV trail that ran adjacent to Highway 125. Officers followed his path, and arrested him near the Alexandra Street roundabout in the Membertou area shortly after 6 p.m.

One man remains in hospital

Two victims were taken by paramedics to Cape Breton Regional Hospital with gunshot wounds.

A woman has since been released, while a man remains in critical condition. The suspect and victims were connected, and investigators said this was not a random attack.

Leroy will appear in court on Monday to face 27 charges, including: attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm, 15 additional weapons and threat-related charges, as well as nine breaches of previous conditions.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone who had interactions with Leroy, has information about these incidents, or is an additional victim, should contact police at 902-563-5151 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Recent violent charges

Leroy has been the suspect in a shooting before.

In January of this year, he was accused of shooting three people on Dec. 22, 2019. At the time, he faced charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, uttering threats, breaking and entering, and various firearms offences.

Earlier this year, the Cape Breton Post reported Leroy was charged with arson in connection with a fire at a home on June 23, 2018, in North Sydney.

