Suspect at large after narcotics stolen from Hatchet Lake pharmacy

Halifax District RCMP are turning to the public for health after unspecified narcotics were stolen in an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Hatchet Lake.

Police were called to the pharmacy on Prospect Road just after 6 p.m. on Monday.

According to a police news release, a man went into the pharmacy, got a safe injection kit and then pulled out a handgun and demanded narcotics. He left on foot and police say no employees were physically harmed.

Police say the suspect is five feet 10 inches tall man. He was wearing black and grey shoes and had a bandana over his face.

Police estimate the man took more than 2,100 tablets "of various strengths."

Anyone with information on the robbery can share details with police at 902-490-5020 or anonymously through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

