Suspect arrested after 30-year-old stabbed near Dartmouth motel

A 30-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an overnight stabbing in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police said Wednesday that officers arrived on the scene of the stabbing near Lake City Motel on Lake Crest Drive just after 3 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital while the male suspect, whom police said was known to the victim, fled the scene in a vehicle.

The vehicle was spotted on Wyse Road at around 4 a.m., police said. When they attempted to stop the vehicle the driver refused, and crashed shortly after in nearby Chelsie Probart Park.

He was arrested and taken to hospital but was believed to be uninjured, said Const. John MacLeod.

