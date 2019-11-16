Suspect arrested after Saturday afternoon standoff with police in Dartmouth

A man is in custody after Halifax Regional Police spent Saturday afternoon negotiating with someone who had barricaded themselves in an apartment in Dartmouth and then lit a fire inside the building.

Police were called to an apartment building on Rolieka Drive at about 11:34 a.m. to arrest a man on an outstanding warrant.

The man made threats toward them and told them he had a knife, said police in a news release.

From there, police say they negotiated with the man all afternoon, and asked the public to stay away. However, people could still be seen going in and out of the apartment building.

Then, at about 5:10 p.m., police say the suspect, who was in an apartment alone, lit a fire inside the building.

Emergency crews then got into the building, put out the fire and police arrested the suspect.

Police are looking for more details about this situation, asking tipsters to pass along information. Anonymous tips can be made to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

