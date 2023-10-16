Suspect arrested following afternoon stabbing on Dartmouth street

Halifax police say a suspect has been arrested following a stabbing Monday afternoon on a street in Dartmouth, N.S., that sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Halifax Regional Police said in a news release they were called to reports of an altercation between two people at 1:30 p.m. on Portland Street, near the intersection with Pleasant Street.

Officers arrived to find a man had been stabbed.

Karla Williams, who lives in a nearby apartment building, said she came out on her balcony and saw two people giving the victim chest compressions.

Police arrived soon after, she said, followed by an ambulance.

She noted the stabbing happened "in broad daylight, with a whole bunch of witnesses."

A small car stopped on Portland Street had what appeared to be blood and an evidence marker on the hood.

Police shut down a block of Portland Street as they investigated.

