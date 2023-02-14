Province says it won't meet pledge to reduce surgical backlog by February
Progressive Conservatives made the promise shortly after August 2021 election
The Nova Scotia government is admitting it will not meet its pledge to reduce the province's surgical backlog to national standards this month.
The Progressive Conservatives promised shortly after the August 2021 election that they would cut the backlog to 12,000 people within 18 months — by February 2023.
Nova Scotia's wait list is about 21,500 people, well shy of the standard set by the Wait Times Alliance — a group of national medical specialty societies.
Health Minister Michelle Thompson said that steps have been made to increase efficiency in operating rooms and that the health system is "gaining momentum" toward shrinking the list.
The number of completed surgeries has been larger than the number of new patients added to the surgical wait list for three consecutive quarters, she said.
Health authority CEO Karen Oldfield promised in December that Nova Scotia would hit the 12,000-person target by mid-2025.
MORE TOP STORIES
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?