Non-urgent surgeries postponed in Halifax after staff forced to isolate

The QEII Hospital in Halifax is rescheduling non-urgent surgeries because a "rapidly growing" number of employees are isolating from exposures to COVID-19.

In a news release, Nova Scotia Health says it regrets that this is happening, but the move is necessary in order to maintain intensive care capacity.

As of Thursday, there were six people in hospital, including two in intensive care.

Nova Scotia Health says surgical capacity is being reassessed daily. NSH says patients will be notified by their surgeon's office if they are affected by the changes.