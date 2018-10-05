Surf warnings posted thanks to tropical storm Leslie

The weather this Thanksgiving weekend is looking lovely across Nova Scotia.

We'll see cool crisp mornings and mild afternoons, as temperatures climb into the low teens. We'll also see lots of sunshine on the menu this weekend, with just some scattered showers in the mix on Sunday.

However, those thinking about heading to the beach or making a trip to Peggys Cove for one last time this season should be careful.

Special weather statements are in effect for the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia, as large swells and pounding surf get set to roll in, courtesy of tropical storm Leslie.

Long peak wave periods are in the forecast this weekend. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Surfers are no doubt excited by the forecast. Long-period swells of 14 to 16 seconds on Friday, 11 to 13 seconds on Saturday and 10 to 12 seconds on Sunday are rarely seen in this neck of the woods.

Surfers will no doubt be heading to Lawrencetown Beach Provincial Park, N.S., this weekend. (Stephanie Blanchet/CBC)

However, with those long-period swells will be the development of rip currents and pounding waves, bringing a higher risk of danger along the coastline.

Get out and enjoy the nice weather this weekend, but be if you're heading to the coast do be careful.

