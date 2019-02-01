Supreme Court of Canada reinstates murder conviction for N.S. man

The Supreme Court of Canada has reinstated a second-degree murder conviction against Paul Calnen, a Nova Scotia man who killed his girlfriend in March 2013.

Calnen was convicted in the death of Reita Jordan, 35, following a jury trial in November 2015.

Jordan had disappeared from the home the couple shared in Hammonds Plains, N.S. A friend reported her missing days after she disappeared and suspicion almost immediately fell on Calnen.

At the start of that trial, Calnen had pleaded guilty to indecent interference with human remains. He admitted to first concealing Jordan's body in the woods, then burning her in two separate fires and scattering her ashes in a lake.

The murder conviction carried an automatic life sentence.

Justice James Chipman ruled that Calnen had to serve a minimum of 15 years in prison before he could begin applying for parole. He also sentenced Calnen to five years for the charge of interference with human remains to be served concurrent to the 15-year term.

Calnen appealed his conviction, arguing that Chipman had failed to properly instruct the jury as to how much weight they should give what's known as post-offence conduct. In this case, that refers to what Calnen did to Jordan's body.

Appeal court quashed conviction

The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal agreed with Calnen. It quashed the murder conviction and ordered a new trial.

But the three-member appeal court panel was not unanimous in its decision, which opened the door for the Crown to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

In its ruling released Friday morning, the Supreme Court restored Calnen's conviction.

"When the trial judge's charge is considered fairly, contextually, and as a whole, the jury was properly equipped to decide the case in the absence of such an instruction," the court noted in its ruling.

The court went on to say "when the trial judge's final instructions are read fully and fairly, it is clear that he properly equipped the jury to make reasonable inferences from the circumstantial evidence without resorting to specious reasoning or speculation."