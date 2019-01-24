Supreme Court won't hear Crown appeal in dangerous offender case

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the case of a convicted sex offender from Nova Scotia a forensic psychiatrist refused to assess, dooming a push by prosecutors to potentially have him declared a dangerous offender.

The case involves a Bridgewater man identified in a court ruling as A.H.. He is in his late 20s, had a prior record for sexual assault and was convicted in June 2017 of sexually assaulting, assaulting and threatening his girlfriend.

The man's name is banned from publication to protect the identify of his 2017 victim. She testified at his trial that he body-slammed her and told her he'd kill her and make it look like an accident.

At the Crown's request, a judge had ordered that A.H. go to the East Forensic Hospital in Dartmouth, N.S., to help determine whether he should be declared a dangerous offender and locked up indefinitely.

Forensic hospital refused to do assessment

However, according to a Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ruling last year, the hospital refused to do a 60-day assessment. It said he was not the "worst of the worst," and he likely would not meet the dangerous offender standard.

After the forensic hospital refused to assess A.H., the sentencing judge, Justice Jamie Campbell, declined to grant a 60-day extension. He said it would be unfair to A.H. and instead sentenced him to four years in prison.

The Crown had decided to make a dangerous offender application when it learned of a 2012 psychiatric report prepared after A.H. sexually assaulted another girlfriend. It found he had "numerous cognitive distortions about sexuality, violence and women."

The Crown requested an extension to get a different psychiatrist to do the dangerous offender assessment but the Appeal Court rejected that proposal.

The Crown then sought to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court of Canada. The Supreme Court said Thursday it will not hear the case, which means the application to declare A.H. a dangerous offender will not go ahead.

The Supreme Court is not required to give reasons for its decisions not to hear cases.