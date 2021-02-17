N.S. Supreme Court Justice Heather Robertson dies at 73

A longtime Supreme Court of Nova Scotia judge who has been praised for being fair and frank has died.

Justice Heather Robertson died suddenly on Feb. 11 at the age of 73.

Robertson was described by her colleague, Chief Justice Deborah Smith, as having "an innate sense of fairness that led her to treat all who appeared before her with respect," according to a news release from the Nova Scotia Judiciary.

"Justice Robertson was an amazing individual who tackled every challenge with dignity and determination," Smith said in the news release. "She had a marvellous sense of humour and a frankness about her that I admired greatly."

Robertson became the first disabled Supreme Court judge in Nova Scotia when she was appointed to the court in 1998. She became a paraplegic after a skiing injury in 1995, and required a wheelchair afterwards.

Robertson was appointed a judge in 1998. (CBC)

In addition to her duties as judge, Robertson served on the courthouse standards committee and was involved in overseeing the construction and renovation of new courthouses.

Born in Halifax in 1947, Robertson obtained a bachelor of arts from Dalhousie University, followed by a bachelor of education from Saint Mary's University and a law degree from Dal. She was also given an honorary doctor of commerce degree by Saint Mary's in 2013.

But Robertson's legal career did not take a straightforward trajectory. After being called to the bar in 1975, she took a break to work in the fishery. In 1995, she was appointed chief of staff to then-premier John Savage.

Justice Heather Robertson was a true example of hard work and determination. On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I extend my condolences to her family and friends. —@StephenMcNeil

Heather Robertson was an amazing person. She served this province with such dedication and distinction. She was loved by many, including the Savage family. My thoughts are with her family and close friends. Grieve now,but let’s celebrate her life the way she would wish later. <a href="https://t.co/G22WLPppnr">https://t.co/G22WLPppnr</a> —@MikeSavageHFX

Before her appointment as judge, Robertson also served as chair of the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board and served stints as director of Canada Post, Nova Scotia Resources Limited and Halterm Acquisition Corp., as well as vice-chair of the Bluenose Preservation Trust and member of Dalhousie University's board of governors and the fund council of Nova Scotia's Liberal Party.

According to the news release, Robertson was also a sports fan, and enjoyed sailing, golfing, swimming and kayaking.

Robertson served in sailing and yachting organizations both provincially and nationally, and competed as an athlete in the 2007 Mobility Cup. She also chaired the 2014 International Federation of Disabled Sailors World Championships, which was held in Nova Scotia that year.

A celebration of Robertson's life will be scheduled when COVID-19 restrictions permit.

