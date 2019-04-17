Supreme Court judge chosen as Nova Scotia's new chief justice

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced Nova Scotia's new chief justice.

Michael J. Wood, a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge, replaces former Chief Justice Michael MacDonald, who retired in February.

"Chief Justice Wood brings almost 30 years of experience practising law in Halifax, and, more recently, nearly eight years as a judge on the province's Supreme Court," said Trudeau in a press release.

"I know his experience and expertise will be a great asset to the province's Court of Appeal."

The Nova Scotia Judiciary says he will be sworn in at a robing ceremony in the coming weeks.

The chief justice of Nova Scotia helps fulfil duties of the Court of Appeal in collaboration with the court's other judges.

Chief justices of Canada oversee the administration of their courts.

Michael J. Wood has been named chief justice of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court. (Nova Scotia Judiciary)

They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, "which works to improve the quality of judicial service in the superior courts of Canada," according to the release.

They're appointed by the Governor General with advice and recommendation from cabinet and the prime minister.

According to a biography from the Prime Minister's Office, Wood is on the board of directors of the Canadian Institute for the Administration of Justice and has lectured for years at Dalhousie University's Schulich School of Law.

He was born in Portsmouth, England, while his father was on exchange with the Royal Navy. He studied chemistry at Acadia University and graduated with a law degree from Dalhousie University in 1982, before being admitted to the bar that same year.

He is also participating in a National Judicial Institute task force working on resources to help train new judges in Canada, and has taken part in a mentorship program for lawyers who are visible minorities and want to become judges.

Before he became a judge, Wood practised law with Burchells LLP in Halifax and was an active member of the Nova Scotia Barristers' Society.

