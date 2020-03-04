Supreme Court of Canada will not hear N.S. appeal in disability rights case

Nova Scotia's application for permission to appeal a decision that found evidence it discriminated against people with disabilities has been dismissed by the Supreme Court of Canada.

The decision was posted on the Supreme Court's website Thursday morning.

"It's fantastic news," said Vince Calderhead, a human rights lawyer and counsel for the Disability Rights Coalition that is part of the action. "We've been fighting for eight years."

The case stemmed from an action brought originally to the Human Rights Commission in 2014. It involved three people who were locked in a psychiatric unit of the Nova Scotia Hospital for years while on a wait-list for community placements.

Two of them, Beth MacLean and Sheila Livingstone, have since died. The third, Joseph Delaney, is now living in a community-based setting in Dartmouth, N.S.

In addition to refusing to hear the case, the Supreme Court decided costs should be paid to the Disability Rights Coalition.

Calderhead described the news as a "huge relief" to people with disabilities in Nova Scotia.

The province has yet to comment, but has maintained it was looking for clarification on how other social programs could be affected by the original Court of Appeal decision, which said there was evidence of systemic discrimination in the case.

A previous statement from Community Services Minister Karla MacFarlane said the province was not appealing the findings of "individual discrimination."

Calderhead is calling on the government to work out a solution.

"The premier needs to say, 'Let's do the right thing,'" he said.

