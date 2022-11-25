Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

Cockpit recording from 2015 Halifax air crash can be disclosed in civil case: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that the cockpit recording from an Air Canada crash in Halifax in 2015 can be used in legal proceedings.

Transportation Safety Board opposed release of recording

The Canadian Press ·
Air Canada flight AC624 crashed early Sunday morning during a snowstorm at Halifax Stanfield International Airport. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada described the accident in a release as a 'collision with terrain,' though airline officials have been calling it a 'hard landing.' (Andrew Vaughan/Reuters)

The Supreme Court of Canada says the cockpit voice recording from an Air Canada plane that crashed on a Halifax runway can be disclosed to parties in a class-action lawsuit.

Dozens of people were injured in the March 2015 crash, prompting a lawsuit against Air Canada, plane manufacturer Airbus S.A.S. and others.

A statutory privilege of confidentiality applies to cockpit voice recordings, meaning the authorization of a court or coroner is needed before they can be used in legal proceedings.

Airbus S.A.S. went to court to obtain access to the voice recording, arguing it was necessary for a fair trial — a move the federal Transportation Safety Board opposed.

A judge refused to allow the safety board to make submissions behind closed doors, and ordered disclosure of the recording to the parties on the basis its contents were relevant to the class proceeding.

The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal upheld both the refusal to hear private submissions and the disclosure order, prompting the board to take its case to the Supreme Court.

MORE TOP STORIES

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now