Care facility in Pugwash, N.S., to move client amid discord with mother

After more than a year of restricted access to her 37-year-old daughter, Sharon Langille says she learned days ago the Sunset Community is planning to move Alicia Langille to another facility.

"I've just been devastated and crying most of the time knowing what this will do to Alicia, mostly," Sharon Langille said. "I think it will just devastate her. She loves that facility. I mean she loves their staff and she calls it her home."

Plans to move Alicia come after a breakdown in communication between Langille and the facility in Pugwash, N.S., that provides care for adults with intellectual disabilities.

Langille said she's an advocate for her daughter, who has intellectual disabilities and several health issues. But the facility accuses Langille of bullying and threatening behaviour.

She said she's been told by Sunset her daughter will be moved because of a breakdown in communication.

But Langille said she has abided by the facility's restrictions, which included not being able to visit Alicia in her room and only visiting on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. She also had to give 24-hours notice prior to visiting.

"We seemed to be getting along and there were no more emails going back and forth that they felt was threatening or anything else," she said. "I was going along with their restrictions and whatnot so this all came as a total surprise to me."

New location not known

Langille said she has no idea where her daughter will end up.

In an email Langille received from the Department of Community Services, it states Alicia's discharge from Sunset won't be immediate. It said Sunset will give the department time to find a new placement for Alicia.

The Sunset Community is located in Pugwash, N.S. (Phlis McGregor/CBC)

The letter goes on to state that there are no vacancies in Amherst or Cumberland County. It said Alicia will be placed on a provincial waiting list and the department will look to find where there might be an opening in Nova Scotia.

The department also said Sunset would help ensure a smooth transition to the next facility.

Further distance, fewer visits

But Langille is worried her daughter will be placed far away and that she won't be able to visit her as often. Langille is a 25-minute drive from Sunset and she visits Alicia every two weeks.

"When I am talking with her (on the phone), she'll ask me when I'm coming down," she said. "Alicia's thing is she'll say, 'What are you doing this week?' And that's my clue with Alicia that she wants me to come down."

"And sometimes she'll just come right out and say when are you coming down. For her to be that much farther away, it would be devastating for her."

Sunset won't participate in meeting

Langille said she hopes Sunset will reconsider.

But Allison Gillis, who chairs Sunset's board, said that's unlikely. "Chances would be remote the way the situation is right now," he said.

Last year, the Department of Community Services hired a mediator to resolve the situation. The mediator concluded the breakdown in communication was the result of an "interpersonal conflict" between Sharon Langille and a staff member.

Sharon Langille, with her partner Ronald Canning in their kitchen in Warren, N.S. (Phlis McGregor/CBC)

Sharon Langille has been working with Ruth Strubank of the Nova Scotia Association for Community Living. Strubank requested a meeting between Langille, Sunset's executive director and the Department of Community Services.

It was supposed to happen this week in Amherst, but Sunset said Monday it will not be sending a representative.

Julie Matheson, executive director of Sunset, told CBC Radio's Information Morning in an email that the decision to discharge Alicia was not easy, "but was made after a great deal of consideration of all circumstances of the case."

"The Board recognized the unsustainability of the situation that is due to the behaviour and attitude of the Statutory Decision Maker (Langille), her lack of support for and dissatisfaction with care decisions made by Sunset caregivers and staff," Matheson wrote.

Matheson went on to write, "If it is determined that Sunset is unable to best meet the individual needs of a client, Sunset as a service provider has the right and indeed the obligation to have an alternative placement requested for the client."

Finally, Matheson said Sunset intends to support the Department of Community Services and transition process for Langille and her daughter.

Strubank did not know Sunset would not be attending the meeting in Amherst until she was told by CBC.

"Frankly we've not been notified, nor has Sharon, about the discharge policy that the board uses. We have not found anything on their website around it," Strubank said.

"Again, this has been somewhat indicative of the lack of communication. We're very disappointed, but not surprised."

Long list for placement

Strubank said there are 1,500 people with disabilities on a provincial waiting list looking for a home. She said it's unacceptable for Alicia to be asked to move to a new community.

"This is about someone's basic human rights about where they want to live in the community, it's about her dignity, it's about her mother and her dad's rights for her and family who want to visit her," said Strubank.

"It's already difficult for family to visit where she is living currently at Sunset. It's a financial strain on resources and time and it's unacceptable."

The province said in an email Monday that there are 769 people with a primary diagnosis of intellectual disability waiting for a placement in a licensed care home.

