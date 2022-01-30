N.S. reports 92 people in designated COVID-19 hospital units Sunday

Nova Scotia reported 92 people in hospital in designated COVID-19 units on Sunday.

The province said in a news release that 15 people are in intensive care with the virus, down one from Saturday.

In total, there are 348 people in hospital with COVID-19:

92 hospitalized due to the virus.

117 identified as positive upon arrival, but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care.

139 who contracted COVID-19 while in hospital.

Hospital admissions and discharges are not usually provided on weekends.

The average age of people in hospital is 67, according to the release.

Of the 92 people hospitalized because of the virus, 88 were admitted during the Omicron wave.

About nine per cent of Nova Scotians are not vaccinated for COVID-19.

Currently, unvaccinated Nova Scotians are about 3.5 times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than someone with two doses of vaccine. That is based on average hospitalizations since the province started releasing the daily hospitalization numbers by vaccine status on Jan. 4.

There have been 32 COVID-19 related deaths this month.

Nova Scotia Health labs detected 425 new cases on Saturday after completing 2,999 COVID-19 PCR tests.

There were 211 cases in the central zone, 52 in the eastern zone, 57 in the northern zone and 105 in the western zone.

Atlantic Canada case numbers