Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia·New

Death at Halifax intersection ruled not suspicious

The medical examiner has ruled that the death of a man at the intersection of Robie Street and Lady Hammond Road on Monday was not suspicious.

Body found outside a wine and beer store in city's north-end

Vernon Ramesar · CBC News ·
Halifax police have not provided any further details about the man found dead Monday at the intersection of Lady Hammond Drive and Robie Street. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The death of a man at the corner of Robie Street and Lady Hammond Road in Halifax on Monday has been ruled not suspicious by the medical examiner.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the area at 7:15 a.m. after the man was found dead near a beer and wine store. 

A news release Wednesday from the police said their "thoughts remain with the loved ones of the deceased at this difficult time."

Police did not provide any further details about the man's identity.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now