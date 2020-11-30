Death at Halifax intersection ruled not suspicious

The death of a man at the corner of Robie Street and Lady Hammond Road in Halifax on Monday has been ruled not suspicious by the medical examiner.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the area at 7:15 a.m. after the man was found dead near a beer and wine store.

A news release Wednesday from the police said their "thoughts remain with the loved ones of the deceased at this difficult time."

Police did not provide any further details about the man's identity.

