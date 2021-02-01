Halifax police investigating after woman found dead in Dartmouth

Halifax police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a residence in Dartmouth, N.S., on Sunday night.

Officers were called to Rosedale Drive at 9:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a sudden death.

Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod could not say the age of the woman, as her family is still being contacted.

He also couldn't say whether the death was considered suspicious or whether police are looking for suspects.

"It's still in the very early stages, so we'll need to determine whether or not it is or isn't suspicious, and then again from that will fall whether or not we're looking for other people in relation to it," he said.

An autopsy is being conducted today.

