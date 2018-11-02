New
Halifax police investigate sudden death of young woman
Officers were called to a home on the Bedford Highway after receiving a report of a woman who needed immediate medical assistance.
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman died suddenly at a home on the Bedford Highway.
Police said in a news release officers went to the home Friday after receiving a report of a woman who needed immediate medical assistance. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are releasing few details about the case. The woman's name has not been released.
The forensic examination and criminal investigation divisions are on the scene.