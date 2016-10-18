Suburban, rural Halifax residents now allowed to keep hens

People living in suburban and rural areas of the Halifax region are now allowed to have egg-laying hens.

Regional councillors voted unanimously Tuesday in favour of a new bylaw that applies to all residential zones outside the regional centre.

The number of chickens permitted depends on the size of the property. Lots that are 4,000 square metres or less can have a maximum of 10. A property that is 10,000 square metres or more can have a maximum of 25.

Coun. Paul Russell said he was thrilled with the new bylaw because these hens can address the issue of food security.

"Having something to alleviate that, I think, is a huge help," said Russell.

Resident concerned about noise, rats

The only member of the public who spoke at the public hearing held Tuesday night did not support the move.

Ken Raisbeck lives in Colby Village. One of his neighbours has a chicken coop.

"Noise and rats are the big problem and we have caught several ourselves," said Raisbeck. "Property values are certainly going to be affected."

But Coun. Waye Mason pointed to the experience on peninsular Halifax where chicken coops have already been allowed and will be officially addressed when the Centre Plan is adopted.

He said there are about two dozen chicken coops, but not many problems.

"I feel like we're spending a lot of time being worried about something that we can demonstrate in a quarter of the municipality has not been a problem," said Mason.

HRM planner Ross Grant agreed bylaw officers will be able to deal with complaints about noise and the location of chicken coops. He also said there will be an education program for people who want to have chickens on their property.

"Including information on the proper management of coops," said Grant. "And the limits on the number of hens are one of the most effective measures."

Coun. Tony Mancini asked HRM staff to keep track of any complaints and return to council with a review of the new bylaw in two years time.

MORE TOP STORIES