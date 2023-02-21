Content
Nova Scotia

Recovery teams retrieve body from car submerged in LaHave River in Bridgewater

Police and members of RCMP underwater recovery teams recovered a body from a car that sank in the LaHave River on Sunday.

Police say the vehicle went off the wharf on Sunday

Josefa Cameron · CBC News ·
Police and RCMP vehicles
Bridgewater Police Service and members of RCMP Underwater Recovery Teams worked to recover a body from a car submerged in the LaHave River on Tuesday. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Officials recovered a body Tuesday afternoon from a car that plunged into the LaHave River near the former Port of Bridgewater, N.S., in the community's south end on Sunday morning.

CBC attempted to contact police for an interview.

The investigation is ongoing and police said in a statement that they cannot provide additional information or speculate the cause of death of the individual found inside the vehicle. The body will be turned over to the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner this evening for autopsy.

Bridgewater and Northfield District fire departments, along with police, responded to a call Sunday morning about a vehicle in the LaHave River near the port's wharf.

Police say the car went into the river after driving off the wharf.

After determining that specialized underwater recovery personnel would be required to assist police in retrieving the vehicle, teams from Nova Scotia and New Brunswick arrived Tuesday to conduct the search.

