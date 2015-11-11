Number of charges related to extreme speeding spiked last year in Halifax

Halifax councillors believe the latest statistics on charges laid against drivers accused of speeding at least 50 km/h over the limit underlines their concerns about traffic safety.

"People are afraid for their children, their pets and themselves as they go out in their cars," said Coun. Becky Kent. "It isn't alarmist, it's absolutely real."

Councillors Patty Cuttell, Pamela Lovelace and Iona Stoddart have all expressed similar concerns about speeding and road safety.

On Wednesday, at a budget meeting, police Chief Dan Kinsella told councillors stunting charges had increased in 2020 from the year before, from 20 to 66. Stunting is when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

"We recognize the danger to the community," said Kinsella. "The dialogue is continuing with the RCMP and the Transportation Department to see how we can have a greater impact."

Halifax Regional Police would not provide a geographic breakdown of the stunting charges. In an email, Const. John MacLeod said "we do not discuss the specifics of our deployment."

RCMP note increase

The superintendent for the RCMP in Halifax, Janis Gray, also told council that stunting charges in the areas patrolled by the RCMP increased 142 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019.

"There's a number of reasons why these have increased," said Gray. "Some of it might be COVID, however we have had very significant targeted enforcement."

On Wednesday, Halifax police stopped 13 drivers for speeding on Highway 102 over a couple of hours. On the same afternoon, a 66-year-old Halifax man was ticketed for stunting on Barrington Street, near North Street. His car was travelling 110 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50. The man's car was impounded and his driver's licence was suspended for seven days.

Kent said she did not want to increase the police budget, but wondered if some of the existing funds could be redirected to beef up enforcement and education by the traffic division.

Kinsella said he has no plans to change the budget but targeted enforcement and public campaigns will continue. Kent said she would raise the issue again at the police commission.

